Beats Flex headphones are approved by Anatel

Apple’s product portfolio is about to be expanded in Brazil. Indeed, the Cupertino giant has just won a certificate from Anatel – the National Telecommunications Agency – for its Beats Flex headphones, recently launched by the company.

The Beats Flex will arrive to provide the absence of the recently discontinued BeatsX and urBeats3 and will be the new headset with a more “affordable” price tag for the Brazilian market.





The headphones have Bluetooth connectivity, but despite this, they’re not completely wireless, like AirPods, for example, and have a wire that connects both ends.

Its thread has a design that allows it to adapt to the user’s neck, as is common with Huawei FreeLace, for example. The buds, which are the parts that are inserted into the ears, also have a magnet, which allows the two ends to “stick” together.

As for its battery, the company explains that it is capable of reaching up to 12 hours of autonomy and, if necessary, only ten minutes of charge is enough to give an additional hour and a half of multimedia playback, thanks to the Fast Fuel technology.

Another notable feature is the compatibility with audio sharing technology, already known from AirPods, for example, and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity.

Finally, for playback and volume control, the Beats Flex have physical buttons in their structure. However, they don’t support Siri voice commands like with other Beats models.

The Beats Flex can now be found on Apple’s official website at R $ 579 in the colors Incandescent Blue, Beats Black, Smoke Gray and Citric Yellow. However, the products are not yet available in stock on the online store.

It should be remembered that recently Apple stopped the Windows application that was used to update the Beats headphones, so that the brand’s accessories can be updated, when new firmware is available, only by other methods.