For educators! Samsung Flip gets new model with 85-inch interactive screen

Samsung’s digital display has acquired a new version. The South Korean giant announced in Brazil the latest model of Samsung Flip, created to meet the demands of modern education.

According to the manufacturer, the new WM85R, the model number of the new Samsung Flip, aims to foster greater interaction between teachers and students, providing a more comprehensive and interactive classroom learning experience.

For this, it has an 85-inch screen in UHD resolution, and provides more fluid and interactive navigation for teachers, who can synchronize the screen and thus use content from other sources, with USB / HDMI / DP / NFC. In addition, it is possible to take notes and notes, in addition to creating original content from predefined templates that are saved in the memory of Sammy’s interactive screen.

Teachers who need to take notes on ready-made material or from another source will be able to save the edited screens to share with students, without any damage to the original version of the files. It is possible to annotate in pen or brush mode, and the Samsung Flip is able to recognize up to ten handwritings simultaneously. In other words, teachers can work side by side with students or use the interactive screen for more fun group activities.

It is also possible to browse the internet by editing the screen, and there is a space system for security and remote administration to help teachers. The new Samsung Flip, as well as its previous versions and other products of the B2B division, are aimed at companies, on a dedicated website, listed in the source at the end of the text.

We live in an era of accelerated digital transformation and this is also reflected in education. Teachers are looking for new ways to enhance learning and increase interactivity, in person or remotely. And interactive screens are emerging as an effective solution as a market trend for years to come. The digitization of school environments is necessary ”.

Kaue Melo, Director of the B2B and Monitors Division at Samsung Brazil.