Vítor Aguiar Silva won the Camões 2020 award

This year’s jury awarded the prize to the teacher for his importance for the Portuguese language.

The professor wins the 32nd edition of the prize

The Minister of Culture, Graça Fonseca, announced at the end of the jury meeting, this Tuesday, October 27, that Vítor Aguiar Silva is the winner of the Camões 2020 prize.

“The transversal importance of his essay and its active role in the politics of the Portuguese language and the canon of Portuguese literature” were the arguments presented by the jury of this 32nd edition.

In addition to the qualities of teacher and essayist attributed to Vítor Aguiar Silva and his contribution to the promotion of the Portuguese language, the Minister of Culture underlined his “intellectual and academic qualities, but also for the humanist profile with which he has left a decisive mark on generations of students, everywhere he taught, as well as on readers ”.

A graduate of the University of Coimbra, where he taught, Vítor Aguiar Silva also distinguished himself by his dedication to the study of the theory of literature and Portuguese literature of Mannerism, Baroque and Modernism.

The 81-year-old teacher, born in Penalva do Castelo, succeeds Chico Buarque, who won the Camões award in 2019.