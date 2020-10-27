Cyberpunk 2077 has its launch date postponed to December

The gaming community is already very excited for Cyberpunk 2077 to arrive, but after another announcement from CD Projekt Red – the company that develops the game – gamers will have to wait a bit longer to enjoy the title.

Scheduled for release on November 19 – the same date that next-gen Sony consoles hit the market – the game has been postponed for the third time, so the team can finalize its development and apply the latest optimizations.

In a statement on Cyberpunk 2077’s official Twitter page, the developer apologizes and explains that the game will be delayed by 21 days upon release, moving the official date of arrival to December 10.

Among the reasons for the change in Cyberpunk 2077’s release date, the producer highlights the challenges of optimizing the delivery of the game to the current and new generation of consoles and to the PC at the same time, which allows him to optimize the title for nine different platforms: Xbox One and X and its compatibility with Xbox Series S and X, PlayStation 4 and 4 Pro and its compatibility with PlayStation 5, PC and Google Stadia.

The announcement comes days after an internet gaming poster leaked with information highlighting its best performance on next-gen consoles. We remember, however, that the game had already been postponed two more times a few months ago.

Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive, first, for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The new generation, however, will not have improved the game until 2021.

Today we have decided to postpone the Cyberpunk 2077 release date by 21 days. The new release date is December 10.

There are probably a lot of emotions and questions going on in their head, so first of all, accept our humble apologies. The biggest challenge for us now is getting the game to the current gen, next gen, and PC at the same time, forcing us to prepare and test 9 versions (Xbox One / X, Xbox compatibility S and X Series, PS4 / Pro, compatibility with PS5, PC, Stadia) … while working at home. Since Cyberpunk 2077 has evolved into almost a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure that everything is working fine and that all versions are working perfectly. We are aware that it might seem unreal when someone says 21 days can make a difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do.

Some of you might also be wondering what those words mean when we say we won the Golden Master some time ago. Passing the certification, or “going gold”, means the game is ready, can be completed, and contains all content. But that doesn’t mean that we stop working on it and raise the level of quality. On the contrary, this is the time when many improvements are made, which will be distributed via a day 0 patch. This is the period that we have underestimated.

We believe we have an amazing game on our hands and are ready to make any decisions, even the toughest ones, if it results in a video game that you will fall in love with.