World sprint champion Coleman is suspended for two years after missing doping tests. The American was the favorite for the 2021 Olympics. He has yet to go to the Case.

Lexington (AP) – World sprint champion Christian Coleman is set to end the Olympics after missing doping controls.

The 24-year-old American has been banned by the World Athletics Federation’s Integrity Commission (IAU) for two years – if sanctioned before the International Court of Justice case, which Coleman can now appeal within 30 days, the fastest man in the world would play the Miss 2021 summer games in Tokyo.

Coleman, who won the 100-meter and relay title at the 2019 World Cup in Doha, initially did not comment on the suspension. However, he had already vehemently denied the allegations this summer. At that time, the IAU had temporarily suspended him. The background is two missed checks in January and December 2019 as well as a failure to report in April 2019. Coleman admitted the failed check in January.

The American athlete wrote in a statement that he will never and will never take performance enhancing drugs. “I am prepared to take a doping test EVERY day for the rest of my career to prove my innocence.”

Elite athletes around the world must provide details of their location in order to be available for doping tests. A violation occurs when an athlete provides no information or cannot be found. Three missed tests within twelve months can be considered an anti-doping violation and result in a suspension – as in the Coleman case. The sanction against the world champion is retroactive since May 14, 2020.

The 60-meter world record holder in the hall had made a detailed statement about the failed inspection in December 2019. For example, he did Christmas shopping five minutes from home, but inspectors did not called. In the AIU report, this version is refuted by the inspectors on the basis of the receipts.

At the beginning of September 2019, a formal error led to the sprinter’s acquittal, one of the three so-called failed tests being outside the one-year period. A little later, Coleman won two world titles in Doha.