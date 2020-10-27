Download it! Apple Music updated to iOS 14 design and more on Android

We previously reported that Apple Music 3.4 is already available for beta users with a refined look inspired by iOS 14. The update is finally reaching everyone in the world. See how it went.

Starting with the reading screen, we have a player with items that go into the notification area and a reading progress bar, which now has easier access as it is a bit lower on the screen, see the comparison:

One of the screens that received the biggest change was search, where categories are now displayed with colored cards and the entry box is much more visible. Another point is the navigation bar, which now has redesigned icons and the For You tab is now replaced with Listen Now, which now shows custom choices and larger maps.

See the comparison between the ante and after:

Finally, the play screen and the music queue now display colors according to the album art and the music progress bar, which is very interesting and was already present on iOS.

Download and install

The version with all the news is 3.4 and is gradually being distributed to users, but if you wanted to download and try it out now, just go to the APK Mirror link and download it:

Apple Music 3.4 on APK Mirror – download

Keep in mind that installing apps outside of Google Play is not recommended unless you really know what you’re doing or are using a trusted source like APK Mirror.

Apple Music

Developer: Apple

Price: Free – offers in-app purchases

Size: varies by device

