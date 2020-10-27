Microsoft updates Word, Excel and PowerPoint on iPad with trackpad support and more

With the arrival of this year’s iPad Pro in March, Apple has strengthened the positioning of its tablets as computers by unveiling the new Magic Keyboard. The accessory not only increased the quality offered on the keys, but also added a trackpad similar to those used on laptops, making the user experience extremely similar to that of laptops.

The novelty, however, requires support for parts of the applications, which was absent until the time of the Microsoft Office package. Because the Redmond giant has just solved this situation, with the latest update published for its Word, Excel and PowerPoint. The update starts shipping to iPad users today and should hit everyone over the next few days.

Now when you use the trackpad to navigate Microsoft productivity apps, the cursor will become the necessary tool depending on the context. In addition, it will be much easier to select text in Word, cells in Excel, and resize images in PowerPoint, with the promise that the experience will be similar to that seen in macOS or Windows.

Another novelty are improvements to the interface, such as a new start screen and new function menus. These changes promise to improve the user experience, following the design guidelines of Fluent UI, which has been adopted throughout the Office suite in addition to Windows 10 itself.

Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint are free and already receive the new version. The company explains, however, that the update should take up to 2 weeks to reach all users.

