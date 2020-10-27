International

Zero plastic: Google expands the use of recycled materials in its products and packaging by 2025

rej October 27, 2020

Google’s promise to use recycled materials in its products is nothing new. In 2019, it had already announced its intention to use them in all its products by 2022. Today, the company announces that it has already achieved this goal in all Made by Google products.

To help us better understand, the Pixel 5 is Google’s first cell phone to use recycled aluminum in its construction, reducing its carbon footprint by 35%. The thermostat in the Nest range has a 75% recycled plastic frame and Nest Audio is following the same trend, with 70% of its plastic parts reused.

Now that the trend after reaching the target is to double it, Google announces its intention to expand the use of these materials, where recycled and renewable materials must make up at least 50% of the materials used to make its products. by 2025, which will also have plastic-free packaging.

rej

Related Articles

October 8, 2020
2

The Council revokes the file of a doctor accused of abuse

October 27, 2020
19

Apple Silicon: A14 chipset has three variants revealed in leak

October 19, 2020
4

Covid-19 Lockdown Impact On Storage and Warehouse Leasing Industry Market 2020 Analysis By Top Key Players : GLP, Prologis, Agility, Duke Realty, Public Storage

October 27, 2020
4

Tissue Engineered – Skin Substitutes Market Report- SWOT analysis, Share, key indicators, Business Opportunities | Integra LifeSciences Corp, LifeNet Health Inc

Close