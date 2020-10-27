Zero plastic: Google expands the use of recycled materials in its products and packaging by 2025

Google’s promise to use recycled materials in its products is nothing new. In 2019, it had already announced its intention to use them in all its products by 2022. Today, the company announces that it has already achieved this goal in all Made by Google products.

To help us better understand, the Pixel 5 is Google’s first cell phone to use recycled aluminum in its construction, reducing its carbon footprint by 35%. The thermostat in the Nest range has a 75% recycled plastic frame and Nest Audio is following the same trend, with 70% of its plastic parts reused.

Now that the trend after reaching the target is to double it, Google announces its intention to expand the use of these materials, where recycled and renewable materials must make up at least 50% of the materials used to make its products. by 2025, which will also have plastic-free packaging.