Türkgücü lawsuit rejected: Schweinfurt plays on Schalke | Free press

Munich (dpa) – The legal scramble for the right to start in the DFB Cup and the Bavarian third division team Türkgücü Munich should be over.

The Arbitral Tribunal of the Bavarian Football Association (BFV) ruled on Tuesday evening that – as originally planned – 1. FC Schweinfurt 05 can play in the first round of the cup against Bundesliga club Schalke 04. A Türkgücü lawsuit has therefore finally been rejected.

“And now we’re doing it with Franz Beckenbauer: go out and play football,” BFV president Rainer Koch wrote on Facebook that evening. “The weeklong legal drama ended in minutes.” Schalke’s match against Schweinfurt was scheduled for Tuesday (4.30 p.m. / Sky) next week.

Türkgücü did not comment initially. The Third Division wanted to play in the financially lucrative DFB Cup instead of regional league club Schweinfurt and took action against the nomination by the BFV. The arbitral tribunal, which was composed of independent judges, ruled that a BFV corona settlement was legal. “The BFV stands for fair sporting rules. This was confirmed by the court today. And that’s a good thing, ”Koch said.

The BFV traditionally sends the Bavarian amateur champion, i.e. the winner of the regional championship, to the first round of the cup. Because the league was shut down because of Corona, officials found a compromise in the spring: the table leader at the time of the lockout, namely Türkgücü, is expected to move to 3rd Division. The Schweinfurters, second, had the right to start the cut.

The decision of the highest sports court in the Free State is final. However, the case also concerned normal civil jurisdiction, where, following a judgment of the Munich regional court, an appeal to the higher regional court was lodged. At first it was not clear whether this procedure could still influence the cup setting or whether it was just possible claims for damages.

On Tuesday morning, a decision by the Bavarian Supreme Court was already released, according to which the dispute over the Bavarian Cup starter is referred to arbitration. Türkgücü had doubted it and therefore called this court – now third in question.

The farce had caused a sensation in German football. In September, Türkgücü obtained an injunction against Schalke’s first-round game a few days before the game – after Schweinfurt publicly questioned the Munich side’s third-division suitability. “It is essentially a question of principle,” Türkgücü boss Hasan Kivran said after the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.