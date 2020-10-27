Extension of pre-auction! Next week, of course, announce new cities that will receive 5G DSS

The first operator to adopt 5G DSS nationally, Claro is expected to announce next week the expansion of the technology in more Brazilian cities, to reach the target of 12 cities covered by the end of 2020. The information has given by Paulo Cesar Teixeira, CEO of the operator’s consumer and SME unit, while participating in Futurecom 2020.

Currently, the operator has 5G DSS operations in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, in selected neighborhoods, the selection criteria of which take into account factors such as infrastructure and the number of terminals (mobile phones, in operator jargon) with active technology. In both cities, 20 + 20 MHz of the 2.6 GHz spectrum was used for the technology.

According to the Claro executive, 5G DSS (acronym translated for Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) is a viable technology, which offers a faster connection than traditional 4G. The idea is that 5G DSS will prepare the market for the speed that will be possible after the frequency auction, scheduled for 2021, but without a fixed date.

And access is expected to be popularized with the arrival of more models, including the recent launch of the Moto G 5G Plus, announced last week with a suggested price of R $ 2,999 and with an exclusive offer from Claro. The first model announced with on-board technology was the Motorola Edge (the Plus model is 5G, but without DSS support at launch) and months later the Galaxy Note 20 line also arrived to take advantage of the fifth generation of technology. ‘Mobile internet.

Because it is used around the world, all of the launched 5G handsets already work with 5G DSS. And new ones are coming. We will have the new compatible iPhone, we have obtained a commitment from Samsung to launch, in early 2021, a device also mid-range. All are DSS 5G and are enabled to connect to 5G in C-band, when enabled ”.

Paulo Cesar Teixeira, CEO of the consumer and SME unit of Claro.

TudoCelular has tested the Motorola Edge, the first 5G cell phone in Brazil, as well as field and indoor testing of the new technology. You can check out the following two videos.