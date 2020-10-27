AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 11% faster than Intel Core i9 10900K in single-core CPU-Z tests

Announced on April 8, the new AMD Ryzen 5000 processors are expected to launch on November 5, but have already racked up records in several leaked tests. The Ryzen 5 5600X is already considered the world’s fastest single-core performance chip, while the monstrous Ryzen 9 5950X easily beats its rival Intel Core i9 10980XE, in a 16-18-core clash.

Now it’s the turn of the more modest Ryzen 7 5800X to take its place in the sun. AMD’s high-end chip was found in the CPU-Z benchmarks by the weaker Tum Apisak, which demonstrates the power of the Zen 3 architecture of the new chips. Tested on a machine with a Gigabyte B550M Aorus Pro motherboard and 32GB of 2348MHz DDR4 RAM in CL17, the 5800X beat Intel at its strongest point.





Scoring 650 points in single-core tests, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X outperformed the Intel Core i9 10900K by around 11%. The Red Team’s processor is capped at 4.7GHz, while the Blue Team’s chip is capable of reaching 5.3GHz, making the results even more respectable.

Even with the huge clocks advantage, the Core i9 was unable to keep up with the performance offered by Zen 3. The numbers are still impressive when the new Ryzen 7 is pitted against its predecessors, being 25% faster than the Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 9 3950X itself.





In multicore tests, the Core i9 takes the lead, but not with the expected advantage. Although it offers 25% more cores and threads, the Intel processor only opens up a 10% advantage over the Ryzen 7 5800X. Again, the results show the great advancements in Zen 3 architecture over previous generations, with the 5800X being 18% faster than the Ryzen 7 3800X.





It is clear that AMD is expected to further expand its advantage with the arrival of the Ryzen 5000 family in the market, putting its main competitor in a difficult position. Although it has already revealed the existence of the 11th generation of Rocket Lake-S, Intel will not launch its new processors until 2021, thus potentially suffering seriously at the hands of the Red Team.