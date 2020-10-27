Samsung begins offering ‘Find my phone’ offline in Brazil

Recently made available by Samsung for devices sold in the North American market, the offline “Find My Phone” feature is starting to be officially offered for devices in other regions, including Brazilian devices.

Compatible with devices with Android 10 installed, the novelty allows users to locate not only smartphones but also watches and headphones, giving the possibility to locate lost branded devices.

To work, the function takes advantage of other nearby Samsung devices to connect and thus report a more precise location, even if the device is without a Wi-Fi or LTE network available, which can especially help recover in case of loss .

If you want to enable the feature, you can confirm that it is already available on your device by going to Settings> Biometrics & security> Find on my phone> Offline location as shown in the screenshots below, taken on the Galaxy S10e which I normally use.

One point that is however worth noting when talking about this feature is that the offline location will consume battery and mobile data in the background, in addition to allowing the device to be used for find the lost devices of other users, that is, you help and are helped.

So what did you think of the availability of the new feature? Tell us in the comments!