Longer Life: Instagram Adds New Features, Extends Live Stream Duration

Instagram has become the scene of a lot of news lately, a few days ago the app gained more home screen shortcuts and now we have more tools to let you better manage what you want. want to do with past broadcasts on the social network.

The news was announced today on Instagram’s official Twitter, get a preview of what has been added with this new update:

🌟3 updates on Live🌟

🎥You can now go live for up to 4 hours

🎞You can save your lives for 30 days before they are deleted

📺 You will start to see a “Live Now” section in the IGTV app and on Explore to discover more lives pic.twitter.com/0wipQJXr1F

– Instagram (@instagram) October 27, 2020

As you can see above, it will now be possible to record live streams via Lives archives, where all will be stored for up to 30 days until they are automatically deleted by Instagram servers. To access the Lives file, open the side menu when you navigate to the Stories and Posts file in the upper left area.

The second new thing is that Lives can last up to 4 hours, which should be enough for most users.

IGTV will now also benefit from a space dedicated to broadcasts, which are increasingly popular during the coronavirus pandemic to bring users closer together, thus extending Lives’ time as a good set for influencers and users who want to connect. while maintaining social distance.

