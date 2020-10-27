Anya Taylor-Joy: the talented girl who wants to forget Charlize Theron

He first donned a pair of high heels at the age of 16. He grabbed the dog’s leash and walked out into the street. The unlikely scenario led her to meet a professional from a modeling agency. He was approached on the spot. Her modeling career was short-lived – in the third photoshoot, an actor gave her agent contact.

Without any training or acting training, in addition to a few acting classes at school, she began to appear in auditions. He tried a role in Disney’s “Maleficent”. He was rejected. “I was so nervous, shaking. I cried a long time after learning that I had no paper, ”he recalls.

Maybe it wasn’t a blessing. After a few more attempts, he received a script to prepare for a new casting. “I read it the day before and it was a mistake because I couldn’t sleep,” he admits. His recording was the first the director saw. It couldn’t be that easy. He went through all the tapes until he came back to his own and gave her the paper.

The film was “The Witch,” the production that quickly became a horror classic and propelled Robert Eggers into the group of the most promising filmmakers of his generation.

Along with Eggers, Anya Taylor-Joy received deserved attention as young Thomasin. He was only 19 years old and his first major role was featured at the Sundance Film Festival – where “The Witch” was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize and won the award for Best Director.

He was only 18 when he starred in the film that released Robert Eggers

Suddenly, the 18-year-old’s life changed completely. “I went to Canada alone, in the middle of nowhere with a group of foreigners to shoot a very dark movie. I never questioned anything. I was not afraid, ”he recalls.

It’s not easy to find careers with launches as brilliant as Taylor-Joy’s. The truth is, gender is sort of a safe bet on the program. He did it with Eggers in “The Witch”, “Morgan”, “Marrowbone” or “The Miniaturist”, among others. But none have reached the top like the collaboration with M. Night Shyamalan.

The train that took it in 2015 has never slowed down and follows at high speed. Actress training takes place in real time: an even more dangerous and exciting challenge. “I am a very intense person, I never managed to live in the middle of things. I literally grow up on sets, with the help of these characters, I learn a lot. “

A woman with the world

The ID card shows that he was born in Miami, United States of America. The course tells another story. She learned to speak in Argentina, where she lived very young. Daughter of a banker father of Scottish and Argentinian origin, she moved to London at the age of six. He didn’t speak a word of English.

“It was very difficult to leave Argentina when I was a child. I only spoke Spanish for the first six years of my life. And for two years, I refused to learn English, even though I was already living in London, hoping that my family would send me home, ”he recalls.

He returned to Buenos Aires, lived his adolescence between countries and learned ballet. From her experience, she draws positive points, especially those which help her today in her acting career.

“It was difficult but at the same time I think the fact that I feel so badly out of place has prepared me for the life I lead now. I feel like I don’t belong anywhere, which in turn makes me belong everywhere, ”he notes.

As Gina Gray in the fifth season of “Peaky Blinders”

Although her career was born a bit by chance, she always dreamed of being an actress. “I don’t remember when I realized this was what I wanted. But I always wanted to. I have too many feelings, I need to express them in one way or another, whether it is in the dance or something else. And so it was.

Work with the big guys

There are actors with twice the length of Taylor-Joy’s career whose CV doesn’t reach the heels of the 24-year-old actress. After the experience with Robert Eggers, it was directed by Ridley Scott’s son in “Morgan” and opened the doors of Hollywood with a “yes” from the master of fantasy and terror, M. Night Shyamalan .

“As soon as I walked into the same room he was in, we felt a connection. I felt I knew him a lot better than I actually knew him. And I felt like I knew what he expected from the performance. When I auditioned there were three roles: girls number one, two and three. When he asked me to choose, I chose the third and it was the role of Casey, ”recalls the actress who ended up forging a strong friendship with the director.

He was co-protagonist of “Split” alongside James McAvoy

Taylor-Joy seems to have this gift. After the success of “Split” (2016), where he played with James McAvoy, he was guaranteed a presence in the third film of the Shyamalan saga, “Glass”. “I suddenly woke up and was at the table next to Bruce Willis, Sarah Paulson, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson. He said to me, “My God, what am I doing at this table?” He said.

Eggers also doesn’t seem to have enough of the actress’s talents. They are recording together again “The Northman”, a movie about vikings in the 10th century – where he will be opposite Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Björk – and Taylor-Joy is already a guaranteed presence in the remake that the director intends to do “Nosferatu”.

From cinema to television, not content with the endless roster of talent he has surrounded himself with, he has become one of the new faces in the fifth season of one of the most exciting series of recent years. In 2019, he jumped into the dark world of “Peaky Blinders” as Michael Gray’s American girlfriend. And a year later, her big lead role in a Netflix miniseries.

Barely released on October 23, in “The Queen’s Gambit”, she is Beth Harmon, a young orphan with a prodigious talent for the chadrez. In seven episodes, Taylor-Joy describes the character’s growth as he moves up the rankings and battles alcohol and drug abuse.

Days before the mini-series premiered on Netflix, he received another fantastic piece of news – and another name to put on his resume. She was cast to play the role of Furiosa in the prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road”, directed and written by George Miller. He, who did not want to resort to visual effects to rejuvenate Charlize Theron – it was she who brilliantly portrayed the character in the award-winning film – chose a new actress.

On the heavy legacy, Taylor-Joy explains that she fell in love with the character thanks to Theron’s work. “She did an incredible job. I can’t even think of trying to put myself in his shoes. It will have to be something very different, because it is impossible to do the same, ”he commented.

While the curriculum is loath to admit it, it speaks for itself. Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the most explosive career actresses around right now, though she has doubts about her natural talent for it.

“The more I do it, the more I think, ‘Ah, I have a very specific skill set that would be completely unnecessary elsewhere. If I wasn’t an artist, I don’t know where I could use this short-term memory, or the ability to do complex, long chess streaks. I don’t know where knowing how to do this would take me or even help me in this world. So, yeah, I’m grateful for the opportunity to do what I’m doing.