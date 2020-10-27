Which one got the best? IPhone 12 Pro takes on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Pixel 5 in blind camera test

Official in mid-October, the iPhone 12 Pro took on rivals Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Pixel 5 in a blind camera test. The experiment was carried out by the Max Tech channel on YouTube.

Lasting nearly 13 minutes, the video features sample photos with all three camera systems, in which they show internal, external, low-light, ultra-wide, retracted, and zoom modes for the trio. After the authors talk about their favorites in each situation without knowing the device in question, it is blindly revealed which cell phone was the winner. See below:

The two youtubers who analyzed were divided between the devices. Both noted Apple and Samsung’s model advantage in nine situations for each, in addition to seven more with the victory over Google’s smartphone.

The authors’ conclusion is that there is no better device among the trio. They work best in different situations, such as Galaxy Note 20 Ultra night mode, iPhone 12 Pro contrast, and Pixel 5 portrait mode.

Even a bit behind in the authors’ picks, Google’s latest phone also deserved a bigger highlight, as it doesn’t have high-end components this time around and costs less than its competition. Still, he managed to stay close in the blind test.

