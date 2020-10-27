Apple may already be working on the A15 Bionic chip for iPhone 13, MacBook and more

Announced at WWDC 2020, Apple Silicon chips could be getting closer and closer to their debut. Rumors indicate that the Cupertino giant is about to announce its first Macs with the new processors at an event organized in November, with a MacBook Air equipped with the novelty.

Because it seems that while waiting for the debut of the first Apple Silicon, the owner of the iPhone is already working on the chip that will equip the second generation of its computers. The information comes from a source on the China Times website, which reveals that the Apple A15 Bionic is in development and production is expected to begin in the second half of 2021.

Also according to the rumor, the A15 would be made available in several versions, which would have differences in frequency and number of CPU and GPU cores, varying depending on the equipment, whether it is an iMac, a MacBook or even the iPhone. 13 speculated. .

This specific information points to another leak regarding the company producing three versions of the A14 Bionic, which are said to be organized in a similar fashion. However, there is no information on the chip itself, except for its lithography which must maintain 5 nm.

In conclusion, the report points out that with the A15 Bionic, Apple would become the biggest customer of TSMC’s 5nm wafers. It shows how much the Cupertino giant is committed to making its chips a truly viable option. Still, only time will tell if the manufacturer will be able to guide the industry towards a possible transition to the ARM architecture.