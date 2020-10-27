Windows 10 20H1: Distribution Reaches Microsoft’s Most Popular Release Status

Official in April as the first major update of the year for the Microsoft operating system, Windows 10 20H1 (also known as Windows 10 2004 or “Windows 10 April Update”) is gradually gaining space between PCs and laptops around the world. world.

In this sense, we have the revelation via AdDuplex that the version in question has become the most used in the market today, with a share of 37.7% if we consider all the brands that are currently running a version of Windows. 10.

Below it in participation, we have the presence of Windows 10 v1909 with 32.4% market share and Windows 10 v1903 with 22% of active machines, thus closing the TOP 3 of the most used versions when we talk about Windows 10.

On top of that, AdDuplex also reveals that the other distros have a considerably lower stake, with version 1803 with 2.1%, versions 1809 and earlier with 2%, Windows 10 20H2 with 1.7%, and the program des. Windos Insider tests with only 0.2% of the total.

Obviously, the Windows 10 20H2 low attendance record may have more to do with the fact that this distro was released recently, which should lead machines that now have 20H1 to receive it soon, leading in a few months to direction.

So which slice of cake are you on? Tell us in the comments!