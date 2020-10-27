Ai Weiwei: who is the Chinese artist everyone is talking about and who was in Portugal?

Living in Cambridge, UK since last year, Ai Weiwei has moved to an estate in Alentejo in recent months. It was from there that he became fascinated by Portuguese materials, such as ceramics, cork and tiles. There are new works on the way and we will be able to see it all between June 4 and November 28, 2021 in “Rapture”, an exhibition at Cordoaria Nacional that will make Lisbon a must on the world maps of contemporary art.

At 63 years old, the name of Ai Weiwei is a reference in the art world. In China, however, it is still a name to be avoided by artists better accepted by the regime. However, there is a legion of faithful who accompany him and continue to collaborate with him, even thousands of kilometers away.

His latest film, “Coronation,” was recorded by volunteers in Wuhan, the epicenter of Covid-19, during the draconian quarantine measures. The film, however, is only one of its platforms. For Ai Weiwei, his art is precisely protest, the political voice. And he’s had a whole career, from marginal to star, in which materials and shapes change, but his approach remains the same.

The nearly twenty documentaries join large-scale works, such as the installation in Berlin in 2016 made with vests collected from immigrants crossing the Mediterranean, or the giant message he built with backpacks , in memory of thousands of children who died in the 2008 Sichuan earthquake.

This project was one of those that put it in the crosshairs of the Chinese authorities. With the help of volunteers, they collected information on missing children for a year that the authorities did not provide.

In 2009, he was arrested by the authorities and beaten. A month later, in Berlin, the headaches persisted. She had tests and a head trauma was life threatening. He was urgently operated on, but is reportedly returning to his native China.

In 2010, in an interview with “The New Yorker” of the studio which has become a benchmark for young artists in the country, Weiwei explained that he continued to avoid the circuit of large art galleries. I preferred to sell in smaller spaces or directly. “I don’t like the system.” The sentence concerned the art industry, but it could also concern the regime in your country.

That year, he would again have problems with the authorities. The blog he maintained for four years and where he criticized the Chinese Communist Party has been closed. His workshop received demolition orders for suspected bureaucratic issues. More than 700 kilometers from his studio, under house arrest in Beijing, he called a party attended by hundreds of people. The destruction of its space is not a tragedy – it has also become an art installation.

In 2011, he was arrested again and risked 13 years in prison. The international pressure was great but the truth is that his popularity abroad did not spare him under pressure from the government. He spent 81 days in jail for subversion and left after paying a fine of more than two million euros for alleged tax evasion. The money came from donations from fans.

The documents that allegedly proved his fault were destroyed by order of the authorities. For four years, his passport was confiscated. When they returned in 2015, he moved to Germany. A change, after all, very different from the ones he experienced growing up.

Ai Weiwei, now in Portugal.

Son of a renegade

When his father, Ai Qing, who was once a renowned poet in the country, was born in 1957, he was already a fallen man. Ai Qing was arrested in the 1930s for his connections with the left. He ended up joining the Communist Party and was even an admirer of Mao Tse Tung. But his poems which spoke of freedom of expression led him to be denounced by another poet.

In interviews over the years, the artist never talks much about her relationship with her father. She escapes the cliché of the son of a tormented father but also of a past with few good memories. He remembers a difficult time when his father “tried to kill himself several times”.

For years, Ai Qing has been more and more humiliated, first ordered to wash bathrooms to survive, then transferred to a forced labor camp. In 1976, the year Weiwei graduated from high school, it was also the year his family was allowed to return to Beijing. Mao was dead and passed the peak of the Cultural Revolution.

The father, who never really left the Communist Party, was always a dissenting voice. In 1989, at the age of 79 and in a wheelchair, he asked to be taken to Tiananmen, where the famous protests were taking place. By this time, her son had left the country for a long time.

Weiwei studied at the Beijing Film Academy, but his fascination was with an avant-garde movement that fitted in and called itself Stars. In 1981, he left for the USA. He studied design for a while in New York City but chose to continue painting while he had other works. He was a gardener, a babysitter, worked on the jobs, whatever it took. Everywhere he lived, other artists came to visit him. But the conditions were precarious, to the point that, during a move, he destroyed works that he had not been able to sell and that he could not transport.

Over time, he even made money selling photographs for the New York Times and even received a visit from Adjib Ginsberg, the leading poet of the beat generation, who had once known his father. Gradually, some recognition came, but in 1993, when his father fell ill, he returned to China.

He met Lu Qiing the following year, an artist who would become his wife. The couple have no children but Ai Weiwei is the father of a child out of wedlock. “Don’t think I should have a child, but if you insist I take responsibility,” he said upon learning of the pregnancy. He ended up getting closer than he imagined. In 2010, he told The New Yorker that he saw his son every day. Nowadays, Weiwei is a distant father and son. His mother is there but he has not seen her since he left the country five years ago. If he returns, he fears his passport will be confiscated.

Over the past 20 years, the artist has seen his name rise to the top of contemporary art. At the same time, while exploring different themes and materials, he never loses his political side and even his good humor. A 2000 exhibition was simply titled “Fuck off”. In 2012, unpretentious, he had fun with colleagues in a dance video “Gangnam Style”.

There is an ambiguity in the artist that seems to accompany him from the start. In a 2007 memoir from his mother, “Ai Qing and Me,” Gao Ying, the artist’s mother, recalled that by choosing her son’s name, his father opened the dictionary to the gutters and pointed to the ‘one of the characters, which meant’ power ‘. Going through the most difficult phase of his life, the father thought it was better to switch to a less ironic option and changed the tone to a different ‘wei’. Weiwei stayed, which means “not yet, not yet”.

Today, Weiwei continues to criticize his country. He points to state capitalism, the repression of different ideas, talks about the coronavirus or the protests in Hong Kong. It is, even from afar, an uncomfortable voice.

In an interview earlier this year with “The Guardian”, the artist said that, during an interrogation, he was asked: “Weiwei, if you weren’t put so much pressure on you, you wouldn’t be so. famous, isn’t it? ” Here is what he replied: “Yes, you are right. It takes an enemy to make me a soldier. If I don’t have a big monster to fight with, who am I?

The “Rapture” exhibition, which will be held in Cordoaria Nacional from June 4 to November 28, 2021, is curated by Marcello Dantas. Tickets are already on sale online and cost € 13. There are also different ticket prices for families and discounts for students, children and those over 65.