XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB. PNY offers 3600 MHz CL18

rej October 27, 2020

PNY is expanding its range of XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X memory modules by a frequency of 3600 MHz. These modules are aimed at players with work clothes and especially a very present RGB.

These hair clips are visible through a dress made of black brushed aluminum. She inserts the circuit board and uses the top of a light bar. It is RGB lighting that consists of 10 addressable diodes. The whole thing can of course be adapted via a compatible motherboard. At this point we find support for RGB Fusion technologies from Gigabyte, Mystic Light from MSI, Polychrome Sync from ASRock or even Aura Sync from Asus.

The presence of this imposing heat sink requires caution with certain AIO coolers or with water cooling, depending on the box used. The bar shows a height of 4 cm.

XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X from 3600 MHz

XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB 3600 MHz desktop memory

Regarding XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X the arrival of a frequency of 3600 MHz, the manufacturer announces a 16 GB two-channel kit consisting of two 8 GB modules. They are at 3600 MHz under a voltage of 1.35 volts and calibrated times from 18-20-20-42. The support for XMP 2.0 should simplify the setting in the BIOS.

We don’t have any information about the price.

