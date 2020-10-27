Xiaomi announces PaiPai, an accessory to transmit the PC screen without internet

Xiaomi has just presented its new accessory in the Chinese market with a name that will give some jokes for those who speak the Portuguese language: PaiPai, a dongle to project the screen of your computer or laptop on a TV or monitor, without the need internet connection.

Launched by the crowdfounding platform Youpin, which generates very random devices, the accessory comes in two parts: one to connect to the product that will send the signal and another to connect to the TV or monitor that will receive the signal.

PaiPai uses its own 5 GHz Wi-Fi network to transfer video data from computer to TV with high efficiency and speed, providing the shortest possible delay. The product always transmits at a frequency of 60 Hz.

As stated, there are two dongles that the user will receive: the one that connects to the laptop has a USB Type-A interface and passes the signal from the screen of the device to the other, which goes on TV, monitor, or even projector, as long as it has an HDMI connection.

PaiPai supports the transmission of maximum Full HD resolution. This way, if your laptop has a higher resolution screen, it will not be possible to get the best quality on the TV where the content is displayed.

Xiaomi has already started pre-selling PaiPai in China for 299 yuan (R $ 252). The model is initially only available through the Youpin platform and does not have a global launch forecast.