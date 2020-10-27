Megapix news this week [27/10/20]

We’re coming to another Thursday, and as is our tradition, we’ll be sharing the list of movies that will be on the Megapix channel’s lineup in the coming days.

Among the highlights on the list is the movie “007 vs. Specter,” which will premiere this week at the Megapix Session on Friday. To commemorate the date, the schedule for the day also includes a special show for the British Agent’s film, which will also include “007 – Casino Royale”, “007 – Quantum Of Solace” and “007 – Operation Skyfall”.

It is worth noting that Megapix is ​​already included in most packages of pay TV companies in Brazil. We remind you that we have also released the Telecine Play schedule, with the new movies coming to the streaming service throughout the month of November.

Without further ado, check out the Megapix Movies of the Week list below:

Red – Retired and dangerous at 8:25 p.m.

Frank Moses is a retired CIA agent who leads a quiet and tedious routine while waiting for the hour of death. But he’s forced to reunite his team when a high-tech killer puts his life and that of his life mate at risk. Nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Picture – Comedy or Musical.

Red 2 – Retired and even more dangerous at 10:30 p.m.

Frank Moses wanted to lead a normal life with his girlfriend Sarah, but his partner Marvin Boggs seems to warn them that their life is in danger. Now they will travel the world, meet old partners, and face old enemies.

007 – Casino Royale at 3:05 p.m.

During his first mission as Agent 007, James Bond is tasked with spying on a mysterious terrorist, but all does not go as planned. To get around the situation, Bond will have to beat a dangerous banker from a terrorist organization in a millionaire poker game in Montenegro, at the Casino Royale.

007 – Quantum Of Solace at 5:45 p.m.

While investigating the person responsible for the previous events in Montenegro, James Bond discovers a betrayal within MI6 by a dangerous organization. In his new mission, Bond meets the brave Camile, who takes him to a brutal businessman who is at the head of the mysterious corruption network.

007 – Operation Skyfall at 7:50 p.m.

After being shot by a mission, James Bond goes missing and is presumed dead. However, when MI6 is bombed and M becomes the target of an ingenious enemy, 007 returns to do his duty and protect M while all of the British intelligence services attempt to restructure. Winner of 2 Oscars, including Best Original Song.

007 vs. Specter at 10:30 p.m.

After completing a mission alone in Mexico, James Bond is suspended and is watched by M. With the help of Q, the agent searches for clues that lead him to uncover the secret organization Specter. Now he must escape these criminals and stop them from completing his plans. Oscar winner for best original song.

The Mummy (1999) at 9:50 am

In Egypt, Eve is an archaeologist who has never left the library, but wants to discover a city lost in the desert. She meets Rick, a defector soldier who knows the location. Arriving in the city, they arouse the fury of the mummy Imhotep, who wishes to revive his beloved and bring the Apocalypse to Earth.

The mummy returns at 12:10 p.m.

Rick, Eve, and their son Alex find Anubis’ bracelet in a dig, capable of controlling a powerful army of undead. When Alex places the bracelet on his body, they become the target of a cult that wants to resurrect the mummy Imhotep and take control of this power.

Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters at 8:30 p.m.

Percy Jackson embarks on an adventure in search of the Golden Fleece. The mystical item can bring back the magical protection of Camp Half-Blood, which was attacked by a monster sent by Luke.

Shrek is an ogre who lives peacefully. He loses his peace when a lord expels several creatures from their homes, forcing them to live in the swamp next to the ogre. Determined to find peace, he will have to find a way to come to an understanding with the noble to bring the creatures out of his land. Oscar for best animation.

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug at 00:05

Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf, and the Thorin Company make their way to Lonely Mountain, home to the Arken Stone and the Dwarven Treasure, protected by the dreaded dragon Smaug. At the same time, Gandalf is preoccupied with a dark force rising up in Middle-earth. Nominated for three Oscars, including Best Visual Effects.