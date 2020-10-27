Doogee S96 Pro announced with MediaTek chip, military certification and night vision camera

A competitor of brands like CAT, Doogee is known for the ultra-resistant smartphones it produces, the N20 Pro being the most recent of them. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has just updated the main device of its range with the launch of the Doogee S96 Pro, successor to the Doogee S95 Pro which hit the market in September last year.

Keeping the design and robust functionality, the new Doogee S96 Pro ends up abandoning the idea of ​​modularity seen in its predecessor, thus adopting a more “traditional” appearance among high resistance devices, while improving a series of such aspects. as processing and cameras.

The launch is equipped with an 8-core 2 GHz MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, a 6.22 “HD + LCD display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage with expansion via card MicroSD, integrated digital player with power button, generous 6350mAh battery with 24W fast charge and 10W wireless and Android 10

As expected, the construction is its greatest strength, with here the IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD 810G certifications, which guarantee protection against water and dust, extreme temperature and pressure variations, in addition to the drop resistance, with device capable of withstanding drops on concrete surfaces up to 1.8 m.





Their cameras have also received special attention, at least when it comes to functions. The S96 Pro has a 16MP front camera, in addition to a set of four rear lenses with a 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and the large camera differential, a Sony IMX350 20MP sensor with ultra-light sensitivity. Accompanied by four LED flashes and four infrared lights, this sensor provides night vision to the Doogee smartphone.

The Doogee S96 Pro is now available on AliExpress, in green, black and orange, priced at R $ 1,805.67, excluding import duties. Interestingly, the device will also arrive on Amazon, which will start selling in December.

Technical specifications

6.22 inch LCD display with HD + resolution (1520x720p) MediaTek Helio G90 chipset Eight-core processor with speeds up to 2.0 GHz 8 GB RAM 128 GB internal storage with MicroSD card support Camera front 16 MP Four rear light cameras and dual LED flash 48 MP main sensor 8 MP sensor with wide angle lens 2 MP sensor with macro lens Sony IMX 350 20MP night vision sensor 6,530mAh battery with 24W fast charge and wireless player 10W fingerprint on the power button of Android 10