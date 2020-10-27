Renamed! SafraWallet changes name to AgZero with an eye on the digital banking market

Presented in 2019 as Banco Safra’s bet to attract consumers in its proposal to become a digital wallet for consumers, SafraWallat has evolved and received a new name, aiming to compete in the already competitive digital banking market (which has already Inter, Nubank, Next, Digio and others).

Called AgZero, the new application offers a completely digital experience and is not linked to physical branches, which in particular promotes use by customers who want convenience and provide as many solutions as possible thanks to free banking. service.

Focused on service to individuals, the new solution arrives to expand the bank’s product catalog, which already includes individual banking and private banking for high-income segments, more focused on the relationship with the agency and dependency. to a specialized manager.

According to the institution, the launch of AgZero aims to achieve, with an independent brand, a customer profile that values ​​a simple and agile relationship, where everything is solved by the App, but which does not exempt from the security of a strong and reliable organization to support. your money. To deliver all of this, Safra has built a digital platform that enables a differentiated experience, and that will constantly evolve, bringing innovations and solutions aligned with the behavior and demands of customers defined as a potential audience.

Regarding the services offered, it is confirmed that AgZero will initially have a multiple card, personal credit, payday loans, credit insurance, 24 hour withdrawal, salary portability and various banking services, such as transfers, payments, collections, direct debit, authorized direct debit (DDA) and Pix. In the coming months, several more features will be added, including non-banking, based on customer requests.

Those interested in getting the new digital account can download the official app and register, available on Android and iOS. For customers who already have SafraWallet, the record is automatically migrated.

