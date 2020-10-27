International

In December! EA Sports confirms arrival date for FIFA 21 and NFL 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S

This Tuesday (27), Electronic Arts announced the release date for the next generation of consoles for Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 games. Both games will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S on December 4 of this year. year.

EA Sports always promises more immersive and authentic experiences in new video games, in addition to fast loading and more realistic and natural athlete movements. In addition, games on PS5 will also feature new touch technologies with the DualSense controller.

Keep in mind that gamers will have the benefit of purchasing the Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 titles for the previous generation – PS4 and Xbox One – and will automatically receive the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S version for free upon release. new consoles. launched.

It will also be possible to port the progression and content of Ultimate Team modes. The Yard and the two franchise modes, Madden NFL 21 and VOLTA Football, in FIFA 21.

“With each generation of consoles, EA SPORTS further blurs the line between virtual and real in our games. The next-gen versions of Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 will deliver incredible, engaging and authentic experiences, bringing all gamers to the next level of sports experience. With the incredible power of the Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5, we’ve been able to create cutting-edge content and gameplay advancements, always bringing our fans closer to the sports they love.

Cam Weber

Executive Vice President and General Manager of EA Sports

Purchasers of physical media for both games will need to contact EA, via email help.ea.com, to obtain the update code for consoles without a disc drive.

What are your expectations for the launch of EA Sports games on the next generation of consoles? Share your opinion with us!

