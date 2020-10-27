“Political hostage”: sport fears new corona requirements | Free press

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Fears and concerns in German sport are increasing. After a drastically limited number of spectators in stadiums and halls, fear of serious new corona restrictions is now increasing.

“If sport is to remain hostage to politics, it will come down to most clubs and associations,” said Ingo Weiss, spokesperson for national associations and president of basketball players, before Chancellor Angela Merkel’s summit with the Prime Minister this Wednesday. A possible renewed foreclosure would affect sport “at its roots”.

Alfons Hörmann, president of the German Olympic Sports Confederation, urged that decisions be made with “a sense of proportion” and “instinct”. “Especially in the difficult phase ahead, sport can and will continue to be part of the solution, not the problem,” he said. In the national football leagues, too, there is growing concern that a possible exclusion of spectators will lead to the total loss of many supporters.

“Each new restriction would also have an impact on sport,” said Dagmar Freitag, chairman of the Bundestag sports committee. Despite all the justified concerns for the health of the population, it can be said that sporting events were “not very visible in terms of the number of infections”. “But I also see the difficulty of justifying special regulations for sport when other areas may again face severe restrictions,” said the SPD politician.

Weiss sees it differently. “I think sports fans in such a situation are maybe more disciplined and more careful than those at a rock concert,” he said. “A Lex Sport therefore also helps other event planners if they take the concepts of sport as a model to enable spectators.”

If politicians were to reduce the currently allowed audience capacity by up to 20% due to the skyrocketing number of infections or even temporarily ban sporting events, team sports leagues in particular fear huge effects. . “The situation is tense. If we are rejected any further, we will be lost. That’s a lot for us, ”said Frank Bohmann, general manager of the handball Bundesliga.

Sport does not contribute to the high number of infections, the 55-year-old hopes, like the whole industry, that this will be taken into account and that “decisions are not made on the basis of symbols” . After all, the pandemic has already left its mark on the economy: “You have to face one or two ghost games, after which it’s time to get down to business.” Even the variant with 20% of the public costs more than it earns.

Nevertheless, the general manager of the basketball Bundesliga is in favor of extending the test phase with viewers, which expires at the end of the month. “I think that would make perfect sense,” Stefan Holz said. The basketball Bundesliga wants to start its new season with the first league games on November 6 – preferably with fans. “We have introduced concepts and shown that they work.”

If politicians decide to take tougher action this week, the minimum is that the game can continue. “It is the gold standard. Otherwise, we can close the store, ”says Holz. In the event of a permanent spectator ban, sport depends on financial support from politics.

The drastic contact restrictions in Schleswig-Holstein, where as of this weekend only a maximum of ten people are allowed to meet, also shows that the restrictions on the sport are unlikely to pass. The rule also applies to amateur sports; professional sports are excluded.

“If you say that we will have to live with the pandemic in the medium to long term, then professional sport has developed suitable hygiene concepts for this,” said Gernot Tripcke, general manager of the German Ice Hockey League. “But if the policy prohibits spectators, it robs professional sport of the basis of its survival.”

Despite existential fears and financial losses, amateur and professional clubs and associations outside football are struggling to organize competitions and matches. “We need to tackle more issues like member retention. We must not lose an entire generation, ”said Turner chairman Alfons Hölzl.

Football is also fighting against a possible renewed total exclusion of supporters. “We all agree that the fight against the pandemic must be resolute and coherent, but also targeted and appropriate,” said Axel Hellmann, member of the board of directors of Eintracht Frankfurt. “That is why we see the practice of excluding spectators – not just in professional football – as a flawed and no longer proportionate approach.”

The resolutions of the Chancellor and the leaders of the countries should have no effect on the football weekend to come. However, restrictions have already been imposed on some sites. In Berlin, only 500 fans are admitted to Hertha BSC and Union Berlin home games instead of the previous 5,000. In Arminia Bielefeld, the stands for the match against Borussia Dortmund must remain empty. In the second division, the home matches of Fortuna Düsseldorf, SC Paderborn and Würzburger Kickers take place without spectators.

DOSB president Alfons Hörmann wants politicians “to take decisions with a sure instinct”. “Of the 90,000 clubs as a unique ‘service station social network’ in Germany for top-level sport, all officials have been very disciplined and exemplary in dealing with the pandemic,” said the head of the German Confederation Olympic sports. None of the known chains of infection have so far been triggered by a sporting event.

“Especially in the difficult phase ahead, sport can and will continue to be part of the solution, not the problem,” said Hörmann. “Otherwise there is a risk for the precious diversity of sporting Germany that structures which have been built over decades will be seriously damaged or completely lost in the future.”