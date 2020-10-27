Latest Solvents Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2020-2025 | Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE and Others.

Solvents Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Solvents Market is projected to grow from USD 21.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 30.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 263 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 214 Tables and 59 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Solvents Market:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands)

Eastman Chemical Company (US)

BASF SE(Germany)

ExxonMobil Corporation (US)

Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US)

Celanese Corporation (US)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

INEOS Group AG (UK)

By product type, oxygenated solvents led the solvents market in 2019, both in terms of both volume and value. This is due to their high solvency power and low toxicity. In addition, their usage in various applications, such as personal care, home care, paints & coatings, and chemical synthesis drive their demand globally.

By application, the paints & coatings segment led the solvents market in 2019, in terms of both value and volume. This was due to the demand for construction chemicals which led to their increasing usage in the paints & coatings application. In addition, rapid growth in population, accompanied by the growing automotive industry across the globe, boosted the growth of solvents segment in the paints & coatings application.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 70%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 10%

By Designation: C-Level Executives- 25%, Directors- 35%, and Others – 40%

By Region: APAC – 38%, North America – 33%, Europe – 14%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America- 5%

Competitive Landscape of Solvents Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Tier 1 Companies

2.1 Star

2.2 Emerging Leaders

2.3 Pervasive

2.4 Participant

3 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019 (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises)

5.1 Progressive Companies

5.2 Responsive Companies

5.3 Dynamic Companies

5.4 Starting Blocks

6 Strength Of Product Portfolio

7 Business Strategy Excellence

8 Market Share Analysis

9 Competitive Situation & Trends

9.1 Expansion

9.2 New Product Launch

9.3 Acquisition

9.4 Agreement

9.5 Joint Venture

