Ozone Generator Market a comprehensive study by key players- SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Xylem, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Others.

Ozone Generator Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Global Ozone Generator Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 1.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 200 Pages, Profiling 33 Companies and Supported with 95 Tables and 42 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Ozone Generator Market:

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France)

Xylem (US)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Ebara Corporation (Japan)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

METAWATER Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Industrie De Nora S.p.A. (Italy)

Spartan Environmental Technologies (US)

MKS Instruments (US)

Teledyne API (US)

Creative Oz-Air (I) Pvt Ltd (US)

Corotec Corporation (US)

Ozonetech Systems OTS AB (Sweden)

Absolute Systems Inc (China)

Lenntech (Netherlands)

Chemtronics Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

International Ozone (US)

Faraday Ozone (India)

Ecozone Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

ESCO International Ltd (UK)

Taoture International Enterprises Inc. (US)

Ozonefac Limited (China)

Enaly Ozone Generator (China)

Jinan Sankang Envi-tech Co.Ltd (China)

Biotek Environmental Science Ltd. (Taiwan)

Shandong Nippon Photoelectricity Equipment Co. Ltd (China)

Eltech Ozone (India)

BiOzone Corporation (US)

Dongguan Beelee Electronics Co.Ltd. (China)

Fujian Newland EnTech Co. Ltd. (China)

Medozons Ltd. (Russia)

Ozonetek Limited (India)

Pinnacle Ozone Solutions LLC (US)

Based on application, the pulp bleaching segment is projected to grow at the highest CARG during the forecast period. Ozone bleaching is one of the key technologies considered for total chlorine-free (TCF) or elemental chlorine-free (ECF) pulp production. Ozone bleaching is usually conducted in medium consistency pulp and relatively low pH.

Based on the technology, the corona discharge segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Corona discharge ozone generator is used for both industrial and commercial applications. The growth can be attributed to the advantages of corona discharge technology over other materials.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 22%, and Tier 3 – 33%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 50%, Directors – 10%, and Others – 40%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 17%, Europe – 25%, North America – 33%, Middle East & Africa- 8%, and South America – 17%

