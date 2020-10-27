Adhesion Barriers Market Size, Business Growth and Opportunities and Forecasts to 2025 New Report Insights

Adhesion Barriers Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Adhesion Barriers Market is valued at an estimated USD 529 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 769 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 203 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 171 Tables and 38 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Adhesion Barriers Market:

Baxter International (US)

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (US)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Integra LifeSciences (US)

Anika Therapeutics (US)

Atrium Medical Corporation (US)

FzioMed (US)

MAST Biosurgery (Switzerland)

Innocoll (Ireland)

Betatech Medical (Turkey)

CorMatrix Cardiovascular Inc. (US)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

BiosCompass (US)

L.Gore& Associates (US)

Allosource (US)

Based on products, the adhesion barriers market is further segmented into synthetic and natural adhesion barriers.Synthetic adhesion barriers are further classified into hyaluronic acid, regenerated cellulose, polyethylene glycol (PEG), and other synthetic adhesion barriers.

Based on applications, gynecological surgeries held the largest share of the adhesion barriers market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the higher risk of post-surgical adhesion formation in gynecological surgeries, the growing volume of gynecological surgeries, and the availability of several commercialized adhesion barrier products for gynecological surgeries.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 42%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 23%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 28%, Directors: 35%, and Others: 37%

By Region: North America: 33%, Europe: 24%, Asia Pacific: 18%, Latin America: 10%; Middle East: 10%; Africa: 5%

Competitive Landscape of Adhesion Barriers Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Geographic Reach Of The Top Players (2019)

4 R&D Expenditure Of The Top Players Operating In The Adhesion Barriers Market

5 Revenue Share Analysis (2015–2019)

6 Market Share Analysis (2019)

7 Company Evaluation Matrix

7.1 Stars

7.2 Emerging Leaders

7.3 Pervasive Players

7.4 Participants

8 Competitive Situation & Trends

8.1 Acquisitions

8.2 Product Launches

8.3 Regulatory Approvals

