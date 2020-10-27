Regenerative Medicine Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025: 3M, Allergan plc, Amgen, Inc, Aspect Biosystems and Others.

Regenerative Medicine Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Global Regenerative Medicine Market is projected to reach USD 17.9 Billion by 2025 from USD 8.5 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.This report spread across 165 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 131 Tables and 38 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Regenerative Medicine Market:

3M (US)

Allergan plc (Ireland)

Amgen, Inc. (US)

Aspect Biosystems (Canada)

bluebird bio (US)

Kite Pharma (US)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US)

MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

MiMedx Group (US)

Misonix (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Organogenesis Inc. (US)

Orthocell Limited (Australia)

Corestem, Inc. (South Korea)

Spark Therapeutics (US)

APAC Biotech (India)

Shenzhen SibionoGeneTech Co., Ltd. (China)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Tego Science (South Korea)

Vericel Corporation (US)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

Based on products, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into tissue-engineered products, cell therapies, gene therapies, and progenitor and stem cell therapies. The cell therapies segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the regenerative medicine market in 2019.

Based on applications, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, dental, and other applications. In 2019, the oncology segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing number of stem cell research projects, growing number of clinical researches/trials, and the rich pipeline of stem cell products for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 45%,and Tier 3 -35%

By Designation: C-level – 30%, D-level – 20%, and Others – 50%

By Region: North America -36%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 27%, and Rest of the World – 12%

Competitive Landscape of Regenerative Medicine Market:

1 Overview

2 Cell Therapy Market Share Analysis

3 Gene Therapy Market Share Analysis

4 Tissue Engineering Market Ranking

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Product Launches & Regulatory Approvals

5.2 Collaborations

5.3 Acquisitions

5.4 Expansions

