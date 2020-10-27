TCL 10 5G arrives in US this week with 5G mmWave and Verizon exclusive

Very well known for the televisions it has launched, TCL has also gradually been present in the smartphone market. The manufacturer announced in April its 2020 range of mobile phones, composed of the TCL 10L, the TCL 10 Pro and the most robust of the three, the TCL 10 5G, which has just arrived in the United States exclusively by the operator Verizon. .

The TCL 10 5G was already available in regions such as Europe and is only just making its debut in the North American market. In addition to presenting respectful specifications, which put you ahead of smartphones with LG Velvet and Google Pixel 5, the TCL device stands out for its price, being the cheapest option to support 5G UW (mmWave) connectivity. from Verizon.

Interestingly, in addition to 5G mmWave technology, the model arriving in the United States also differs in the set of cameras. Samsung’s four rear lenses and 64MP sensor make way for three cameras with 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro. Moreover, the parameters are quite similar.

The device is equipped with 2.4GHz eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6.53-inch Full HD + LTPS LCD display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, 6GB RAM, 128 GB of storage, a 16 MP front camera housed in a punch hole, 4.500mAh battery with 18W fast charge and Android 10 running TCL UI.





Another highlight is the promise to update to Android 11, at a minimum, in addition to 2 years of support via security updates. Considering the rivals it faces, particularly the Pixel 5, the TCL 10 5G leaves a lot to be desired in updates, but still takes a step in the right direction, given that many devices in its price range are hardly updated.

The TCL 10 5G will begin sales this Thursday, October 29, for a low price of US $ 399 (~ R $ 2,261) when paired with Verizon’s unlimited data plan, and it’s still possible to trade in more. input devices.

Technical specifications

76.6 x 163.7 x 9 mm

6.53 inches – 2340×1080 px

6 GB RAM 128 GB internal storage (UFS 2.1) 16 MP front camera Four rear cameras and dual LED flash 48 MP main sensor 8 MP sensor with wide-angle lens 5 MP sensor with macro lens 4500 mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 Fingerprint reader on the back cover Android 10 under proprietary TCL UI interface The TCL 10 5G is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.