Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market Rising at 10.5% CAGR and Witness Over USD 3.17 billion by 2026

Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market is valued approximately at USD 3.17 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a sever virus diseases that attacks body cells which helps in fighting with infection of body and results in making a person more vulnerable to other infections and diseases. It is spread by contact with certain bodily fluids of a person with HIV, most commonly during unprotected intercourse and through sharing injections drug equipment. Whereas, Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDs) is the late stage of HIV infection that occurs when the body’s immune system is badly damaged because of the virus. Thus, to identify symptoms of HIV/AIDs and evaluating the disease to initiate its treatment or curing, diagnosis of HIV/AIDs are essential. The cases of HIV/AIDs across the globe is increasing which is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years.

Market segmentation:

By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Software & services

By Test Type:

Antibody Test

Viral Load Tests

CD4 Test

Test for Early Infant Diagnosis

Tests for Viral Identification

By End-User:

Diagnostics Laboratories

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Home care Settings

Others

Major Companies in this report:

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Hologic Inc.

Alere Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market, by Product, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market, by Test Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market Dynamics

3.1. HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market, by Product

