Business
Demand Side Platform Market Flourishing at 30% CAGR to Surpass Value of USD 8.007 Million by 2026
Selbyville, Delaware, Global Demand Side Platform Market report added by Market Study Report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, companies active in the industry and forecasts for the coming years.
A demand-side platform (DSP) is a system that helps buyers of digital advertising inventory in managing multiple ad exchange and data exchange accounts within one interface. Also, it helps in deciding the necessary advertisement to be purchased and price to be paid for that ad and offers standardized platform for digital advertisers. Therefore, higher penetration of digital advertising and crucial role of smart phones in such process is expected to boost the growth of market over the forecast years.
Global Demand Side Platform is valued approximately USD 8.007 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Global Demand Side Platform Market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Major points of this study:
Investigation and analysis of the Global Demand Side Platform Market according to key regions / countries, product type and application, historical data and forecast to 2026.
Understand the structure of the Global Demand Side Platform Market by identifying the different subsegments.
Focuses on key players worldwide to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, competitive landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans over the next few years.
Analysis of the market about individual growth trends, prospects and their contribution to the overall market.
Exchange of information on the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Projecting the size of Global Demand Side Platform Market’s sub-markets in relation to key regions (together with their respective key countries).
Analysis of competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, product launches and acquisitions on the market.
Strategic profiling of the main players and comprehensive analysis of their growth strategies.
Key market leaders studied in this report:
Facebook Ads Manager
Rocket Fuel
MediaMath
Amazon (AAP)
DoubleClick
LiveRamp
Choozle
TubeMogul
BrightRoll
AppNexus
Detailed segmentation of the Global Demand Side Platform Market:
Global Demand Side Platform Market Segment by type covers:
Real time Bidding
Programmatic Premium Buying
Others
Global Demand Side Platform Market Segment by applications covers:
Retail
Automotive
Financial
Telecommunication
Others
Table of Contents
Global Demand Side Platform Market Research Report 2019-2026
Chapter 1 Global Demand Side Platform Market Overview
Chapter 2 Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Demand Side Platform Market Forecast
