Best smart bracelet and smart bracelet to buy | Mobile phone guide

Strengths of each model

Stuck at home without being able to train? Having a smart bracelet can help those hours monitor your activities and escape a sedentary lifestyle. More cost-effective alternatives to smartwatches, smart bracelets allow you to get a host of features right on the wrist, such as heart monitoring, sleep tracking, step counting, and in some cases, notifications and the ability to respond. phone calls.

But what is the best smartband model to buy among all of this? What is the best price / quality ratio, more functions or better battery life? If you’re not sure which smart bracelet to buy, this TudoCelular guide can help. We’ve rounded up some of the best options available to answer which of these smart bands will work best for you.

Android August 27

Android July 30

We will only list models that are sold in the domestic market in this guide, as doing international shopping right now is a bit complicated, especially with the high dollar. Some models listed are on the market.

Recalling that the models are organized in order of price. At the beginning of the article, there is a list that ranks the bracelets in order from best to worst. So it’s up to you to decide what matters most: resources or price.

Xiaomi mi band 4

Is the Mi Band 5 too expensive for you? The Mi Band 4 is still a great option in the domestic market. It has a design similar to the model of the most current generation, but has a slightly smaller screen. However, this does not interfere with usability or even visibility during physical activity.

All the data synchronized by the bracelet is carried out by the Mi Fit application, available for Android and iOS. Xiaomi promises an average battery life of 20 days of operation, but in practice it pays less than that. You can also track incoming calls, messages, app notifications, and music playing on the bracelet screen. Besides monitoring various types of activities, it also tracks the quality of your sleep.

Easy Mobile Smart Fit 2 HR

Another inexpensive option on our list is Smart Mobile 2 HR from Easy Mobile. This template allows you to monitor your heart rate, display the duration of the exercise and even configure it according to the user’s profile. Everything is saved on your smartphone during running, cycling and other physical activities.

This smart bracelet is compatible with Android and iOS, which allows you to detail your sleep, in addition to taking care of your health and well-being. Its monochrome OLED screen consumes little power, allowing the battery to last 5-7 days. You can also track missed calls and messages.

Samsung Galaxy Fit E

An alternative to the Mi Band 4 and which has a monochrome screen is Samsung’s Galaxy Fit E. The advantage of having a simpler screen is that the battery lasts longer. It is good to remember that this is the simplest bracelet from Samsung and it does not have several features, but it is well suited for monitoring exercise and also displays the notifications received on your cell phone. .

With moderate use, it is possible to have an average of a week of battery life, which will be enough for most people. It also has water resistance, which will allow you to do activities in the rain without worry. And for those who shy away from bracelets with more basic colors, Fit E can be found in the yellow option.

Xiaomi mi band 5

The Mi Band 5 did not bring a big advance over the Mi Band 4. The screen has increased and the native features have received small improvements. New features include mobile phone camera remote control, support for a wider variety of physical activities, and a new way to charge.

A negative point of the Mi Band 5 is its battery which has been reduced, which compromises the autonomy a little. Xiaomi claims the reduction was made to make the product lighter, half the weight before. If you are looking for a smartband just for recording walks or runs, as well as monitoring sleep and heart rate, it might be more worth saving and buying the Mi Band 4.

Huawei band 4

In addition to the Honor Band 4, Huawei also offers another smart bracelet in the domestic market called Huawei Band 4. Are you confused? Yes, they are similar products from the same company, but with different proposals. Huawei claims its bracelet has a younger design with more modern skins.

Via the Huawei Watch Face Store, you can download various types of watch faces for Band 4 including sports themes, cartoons, etc. This bracelet also promises smarter physical activity tracking with Huawei TruSeen 3.5 and healthier sleep with Huawei TruSleep 2.0. For physical activities, you will get detailed results from data like heart rate, heart rate zone, steps, distance, speed, calories, etc.

Honor Band 5

Huawei also recently updated its inexpensive smartband, the Honor Band 5. The design follows the same as before and brings small improvements in functionality and a new sensor to measure blood oxygenation (SPO²). One point that Band 4 owners have come to expect is support for customizable faces that is finally available in the new version.

As with the Xiaomi smartband, the Honor Band also lost its autonomy in the new version. Still, it offers an average of 5 days of use with all features active. If you don’t care so much about the oximeter, you might be better off saving up and investing in the older model – if you find it cheaper in the domestic market.

Samsung galaxy fit 2

Samsung is another which recently renewed its basic smartband. The second generation of Fit arrives with a 3D 1.1-inch display and a battery that promises to last up to 21 days. Even with a larger screen, the new smart bracelet is smaller and now supports over 70 faces.

The sensors are the same as before, being able to monitor up to 90 different physical activities, as well as heart rate. This Samsung model is a bit more limited than the cheaper ones we’ve mentioned, but if we consider that it hit the Brazilian market at half the price of the Galaxy Fit, then it’ll be a good deal.

Samsung galaxy fit

If you don’t like the Galaxy Fit E due to its monochrome OLED display, you will like the traditional Galaxy Fit which comes with a colorful AMOLED display with higher resolution. This bracelet offers compliance with military standards and a water resistance of 5 ATM. You can exercise in nature without having to worry about dust or rain.

In addition to monitoring your heart rate during physical activity, this model also sends alerts to get your attention if your heart rate exceeds a predetermined level while resting. Additionally, you can select and customize up to 10 activities of your choice from the 90 options available in the Samsung Health app.

Moov now

The Moov Now smartband is different from the others in our guide because it does not come with a dedicated screen for you to track information. For this, it is necessary to use the screen of the smartphone associated with the accessory. You can also follow this information by audio while doing physical activities.

Because it doesn’t have a screen, its battery lasts a long time … in fact, it doesn’t have its own battery, but it uses a common watch battery and lasts an average of 6 months. It can be inconvenient to buy batteries every six months, but at least you won’t have to worry about recharging your smartband. It is compatible with Android and iOS.