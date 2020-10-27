International

Overcome Mi Band 5? Honor Band 6 could have an even bigger color screen

rej October 27, 2020

According to the source, the big highlight of the Honor Band 6 should be the screen, which can be much larger compared to the current version, which has a 0.96-inch screen with a resolution of 80×160 pixels with a Capacitive button just below which activates the bracelet screen manually.

The new version should no longer have this button, this will allow the screen to reach an even larger area and will be able to display longer texts and provide an even more interesting experience to the user without increasing the size of the band. ‘honor.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a specific release date yet, but it is possible that the new version will be presented alongside the Honor V40, which could be announced soon according to a published teaser.

rej

Related Articles

October 21, 2020
27

Debt Collection Software Market Report Shares Impact of Covid-19 on Global industry Growth, Share, Size and Status of Major Players- Decca Software, Collect Software, Quantrax Corporation, Lariat Collection Software, MDansby, Experian, Comtronic Systems

October 26, 2020
0

Global Tanker Shipping Market 2020 | Growth, Share, Trends, Opportunities And Focuses On Top Players | AET Tankers, Euronav, Teekay, Stolt-Nielsen, Odfjell, Tune Chemical Tankers

October 9, 2020
22

Suture Passer Market 2020-2026 Opportunity and Growth Analysis || Leading Players – Stryker, CONMED Corporation, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Richard Wolf GmbH

October 19, 2020
17

Impact of Covid-19 on Backup-as-a-service Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2026 with Top Key Players Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, etc

Close