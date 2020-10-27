Overcome Mi Band 5? Honor Band 6 could have an even bigger color screen

According to the source, the big highlight of the Honor Band 6 should be the screen, which can be much larger compared to the current version, which has a 0.96-inch screen with a resolution of 80×160 pixels with a Capacitive button just below which activates the bracelet screen manually.

The new version should no longer have this button, this will allow the screen to reach an even larger area and will be able to display longer texts and provide an even more interesting experience to the user without increasing the size of the band. ‘honor.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a specific release date yet, but it is possible that the new version will be presented alongside the Honor V40, which could be announced soon according to a published teaser.