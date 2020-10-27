23 races – outside Germany: Formula 1 is planning an XXL calendar | Free press

Portimão (dpa) – With a record Formula 1 calendar of 23 Grands Prix around the world, Sebastian Vettel & Co. is set to start the coming season, according to the trade magazine “Auto, Motor und Sport”.

There is no mention of a Grand Prix in Germany like this year with the return of the Nürburgring in the draft calendar for 2021.

The preliminary plan, which must leave a lot of room for improvisation in the context of the corona pandemic, was presented to the team managers by the Formula 1 bosses on the Monday after the race in Portugal. The President of the World Federation, Jean Todt, was also present at the meeting.

As the trade magazine reported on Tuesday, according to the project, after three days of winter testing, the new season is expected to start as usual in Australia on March 21. A week later, it is scheduled to drive to Bahrain. With stops on April 11 in China and the first postponed on April 25 in Vietnam, the European season is set to begin on May 9 in Spain. Monte Carlo and Baku should then be a stop.

According to “Auto, Motor und Sport”, points will be accumulated in Montreal in mid-June. Before the start of the summer holidays after August 1, Formula 1 is planning stages in France, Austria, England and Hungary. After the break there should be three packs with Monza, Zandvoort and Spa as well as Singapore, Suzuka and Sotschi. The final is traditionally scheduled in Abu Dhabi in December.

This summer, the Hockenheimring was a replacement contender for Formula 1’s emergency calendar. However, the racing series bosses agreed with the Nürburgring to host a German race, which even took place in front of spectators. a few weeks ago.

Both organizers have stressed on several occasions that they mainly want to organize a Formula 1 race in the future, but cannot bear any financial risk. According to DPA information, the Hockenheimring has not been in an intensive exchange with the Formula 1 bosses over a future Grand Prix for months.

This year, Formula 1 actually wanted to host 22 races – more than ever. But the season has been rocked because of the corona pandemic. The premier class of motorsport has currently finished twelve Grand Prix, five to be added with the last point on December 13 in Abu Dhabi.

Due to the pandemic, it is currently highly doubtful that 23 events can actually take place in 2021. Formula 1 bosses also include the Grand Prix in a tentative schedule, which may not even be able to stand for logistical reasons. This has contractual reasons which also have to do with possible claims for damages.