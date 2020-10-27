With George Clooney! Netflix Reveals Trailer And Movie For New “Midnight’s Ass” Movie

This Tuesday (27), Netflix released more details about its new original production “Midnight Sky”. The film, starring and directed by George Clooney, has had its official trailer and poster revealed.

The video shows more of the protagonist Augustine (George Clooney) attempt to return home, shortly after a disaster that affected the entire world. Take a look below:

Besides Clooney, who is also part of the production crew, the cast for the feature film is made up of Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Demián Bichir, Kyle Chandler and Caoilinn Springall.

The work was written by Mark L. Smith and is based on the book by Lily Brooks-Dalton. Additionally, executive production will be in charge of Barbara A. Hall, Todd Shuster, Jennifer Gates and Greg Baxter. Check out the official synopsis:

This post-apocalyptic story tells the saga of Augustine (George Clooney), a lone Arctic scientist, who runs to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and his fellow astronauts from returning home amid a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney is directing the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel “Good Morning, Midnight”. The film co-stars David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

The movie “Midnight Sky” will premiere on Netflix and in select theaters on December 23 of this year. You can check out this link for news on the streaming service for next November.

What do you expect from the new original production of the streaming platform? Tell us!