The first images of the “Avatar 2” recordings have arrived

If there is no more postponement, the film is slated to open in December 2022.

It was more to come back.

More than 10 years after the first film, the light is finally starting to be seen at the end of the tunnel. After interrupting the recordings due to the pandemic – which in the meantime has ended – the first images of the “Avatar 2” recordings have now arrived, which have been released on the social networks of the film saga.

We already knew Kate Winslet was one of the new additions to the cast, but now the actress’ first image on set in this millionaire production has been revealed. In this photograph, we can see that the actress is underwater playing the role of Ronal – who had previously been described as an “aquatic person”.

From Kate Winslet’s recent interview on @THR: “I had to learn to snorkel to play that role in Avatar, and it was just amazing. My longest hold of breath was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy crazy stuff. pic.twitter.com/ZYAmZdNgHS

“I had to learn to dive to play that role in ‘Avatar’ and it was just amazing,” the actress told “The Hollywood Reporter” magazine a few months ago. “The maximum that I couldn’t breathe was seven minutes and 14 seconds, and that was a very insane thing,” he added.

In “Avatar 2”, which brings together actress and director James Cameron, a new clan called Metkayina, who reside in the ocean, will be presented. Cliff Curtis will be the leader of this group. Returning there is also Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, with the sequel mostly focusing on the children of these main characters. Names like Britain Dalton, Filip Geljo, Jaime Flatters or Bailey Bass are also confirmed.

In addition to the British actress’ underwater scene, other moments from the “Avatar 2” recordings were also released. The third film was also recorded at the same time and there are still plans to produce the fourth and fifth volumes of the sagas. In Portugal, the first film is the second most watched production in theaters.