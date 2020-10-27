There is already a release date for SIC’s streaming service

There is already a release date for SIC’s streaming platform

You will be able to see exclusive series. the usual soap operas and even shorter short stories.

After RTP Play or TVI Player, it’s time for the other big Portuguese private TV channel to bet on the streaming market. It’s called OPTO SIC and it was announced this Tuesday, October 27, via the channel’s social networks, which arrives on November 24.

The platform will have two different versions. The free version will just be a library with all the content that has been streamed to the channel, but this time in digital format. The treasure is however hidden in the paid version, the premium. This premium version will cost € 3.99 per month or € 39.99 for the annual subscription and will have exclusive content. Those who pre-register until launch can take advantage of the annual promotional price of € 29.99.

One of the first programs will be signed by César Mourão, a series called “Esperança”. OPTO will also be the launch site for “A Generala” and “O Clube”, two drama series with protagonists such as Soraia Chaves, Victoria Guerra, Sara Matos and Margarida Vila-Nova.

In addition to the entertainment content – which will also include small anticipations of episodes from the channel’s soap operas – there will be space for two TV news programs presented by Clara de Sousa, in ten, 15 and 20 minute formats, and even more.

Portuguese residents living abroad can also have access to the premium service, the monthly subscription being up to € 6.99 (with access to SIC Notícias). The platform will be available on the Web, Android, iOS, Smart TV, Android TV Box or Chromecast version.

OPTO is coming November 24 with a lot of news for you. Subscribe for only € 29.99 the first year 💜 #optosic #sic

