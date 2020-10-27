Netflix announces Assassin’s Creed live-action series

Netflix has confirmed that a live-action series (with real actors) based on Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed game franchise is in development. The production still doesn’t have great details like the cast or the premiere date.

It has been revealed that Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will be the executive producers of the series, commanding and deciding the path of Netflix’s original production. Altman was Hermann on Orange Is The New Black, while Kreinik was the producer of Mythic Quest, the original Apple TV + comedy series.

So far, we don’t know if the series will be based on one of the game’s various stories or if it will feature something completely new. It wouldn’t be absurd to expect, for example, an adaptation of the original Assassin’s Creed trilogy, with the series focusing on Desmond Miles, the Abstergo industries, and the stories of Ezio and Altair, but of course that doesn’t is that a hope, because they are bigger. details were not disclosed.

Another option Netflix could adopt is that of an anthology series. The idea would be to keep some of the cast as the seasons go by, but with completely different stories that may or may not be related, similar to productions like The Curse, The Sinner, and American Horror Story.

This would allow Netflix to expand the series for several years by telling different stories, similar to what Ubisoft did with the saga, but we don’t know what Netflix’s vision for the project is.

For now, fans will have to be content with the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The 12th game in the franchise arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S on November 10, available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with the consoles launch on November 12 and 19.