The new “The Conjuring” is on its way – and is quite different from the previous ones

As Halloween draws closer, details have been revealed on what fans can expect in 2021.

A new movie is coming next summer.

It is in 2013 that the first film arrives and, in a few years, the universe “The Conjuring” finds its place among the horror genre. Along with the original story, we’ve been treated to new movies and their dark character sequels. In 2021, a new chapter of history arrives, in a return to the origins.

“The Conjuring 3 – The Devil’s Work” isn’t set to arrive until the summer of next year, having been one of several films that Warner Bros. was forced to postpone due to the pandemic. The studios, after all, have found a way to reward fans of the horror anthology.

A video of approximately half an hour released on October 23 shows previously unseen footage of James Wan and members of the cast talking about what is to come but also from the whole universe of “The Conjuring”. “I wanted to get away from the haunted house scene of the early movies,” Wan anticipates.

What comes next is a film in different molds, inspired by the first story of a man who claimed that the crime he committed was due to possession of a demon. “It will be a very different journey from other films,” he guarantees.

James Wan remains at the helm of the franchise but the new production will be directed by Michael Chaves. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back in their roles as Warren.