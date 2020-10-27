5G in Brazil: Anatel wants the money raised at auction to be invested in infrastructure

Anatel argues that the amount raised in the 5G auction should prioritize investments in infrastructure. The statement was made by Anatel’s supervisor of bond monitoring, Gustavo Borges, during his participation in the Futurecom 2020 webinar, in a panel that discussed the democratization of 5G in the outskirts, rural areas and the interior of Brazil.

Borges stressed that it would be necessary to improve the regulation on the use of radio spectrum to give greater accessibility to the fifth generation of mobile internet. And one of the problems with this regulation is the ability for companies to buy spectrum without necessarily using it.

Private sector entities advocate a non-profit nature for the auction, so this amount is used to invest in 5G in areas that are less economically attractive to the private sector. This is the position of KPMG, represented by Marcio Kanamaru, the company’s leading partner in technology, media and telecommunications. For him, the arrival of 5G in the peripheries depends on the State acting to unblock links without becoming a superlative state.

The Ministry of Communications understands that 5G is a technology capable of democratizing internet access, but regional operators must be activated for the fifth generation of mobile connectivity to really reach the ground. Abrint (Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers) expects that with 5G small providers will come in and pick up high speeds within the country.





In September, Anatel met with some of the biggest names in the tech and telecommunications market to come up with technologies to optimize the bands used in Brazilian 5G. The first involves the use of the so-called White Space, an unused frequency range that covers the VHF and UHF spectra. According to the agency, the technical aspects have yet to be defined through the contributions of operators and companies.

Another point addressed by Anatel concerns the intelligent transport system, or ITS, which will allow the use of the 5G network in communication between vehicles. The technology will be added to the spectrum auction slated for next year, with dedicated bands for the system and even radars implemented in automobiles and other means of transportation.