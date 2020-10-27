PlayStation 5 gets first unboxing videos compared to Xbox Series X / S

The ninth generation of consoles begins to reach consumers in exactly two weeks. While the new Xbox Series X / S will release on November 10, Sony is promoting a more widespread version, with the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition arriving on November 12 in select countries and November 19 for the world (including Brazil). ).

In this final step, Sony has finally allowed the press, YouTubers and international influencers to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 a few weeks before it goes to market, but for now, it is enough to release the product from the box, present the design details and compare it with other consoles. These are first impressions.

The Verge has posted photos highlighting the look of the new PlayStation 5 console and the white finish and new DualSense controller. We already know that the side flaps on the PS5 can be removed, which will open up a wide range of possibilities for customizing the Sony console.

In the gallery below, we also see the rear of the PS5 with a power port, an HDMI port, a LAN port, and two USB Type-A connectors. On the front panel we have a USB-A and a USB-C, with the drive eject button below. For the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, this button won’t exist (nor the disc slot, of course).

Sony has also added a very interesting detail in the finish of the PlayStation 5 and the DualSense. When you take a closer look, you will notice that the white region has a unique pattern with classic PlayStation icons, as you can see in more detail in the photo below.

In the unboxing videos already posted so far, major YouTube channels such as Marques Brownlee (MKBHD), iJustine, Brian Tong and several others have received the PlayStation 5 and its accessories in advance to start testing the console.

They all agree on certain points: the PlayStation 5 is, in fact, gigantic. The ninth generation console is also extremely heavy. And the drive appears to be, so far, the best ever Sony produced thanks to its more anatomical shape, more comfortable size to hold, and triggers with high-precision motors. Check out the unboxing videos below.

As noted, the PlayStation 5 will be launched by Sony in two waves: the first for select countries on November 12 – two days after the Xbox Series X / S launches worldwide simultaneously – and the second a week later, the November 19, in the rest of the world (including Brazil).

Here, Sony consoles will cost R $ 4,499 for the PS5 Digital Edition (without input for discs) and R $ 4,999 for the main version with optical drive.