Ronaldo’s mission to Juventus against Barcelona still open | Free press

Turin (AP) – The use of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus Turin against Lionel Messis FC Barcelona in the Champions League remains open.

After his corona infection and a two-week quarantine, the five-time world footballer waited a day before Wednesday’s match (9 p.m.) in Turin for the negative result he hoped for. The coach reported Andrea Pirlo. “We are awaiting the result of the test,” said the coach.

The Italian series champion is hoping for an end to isolation and the return of the 35-year-old. The duel is said to be the first of two best footballers of the past decade since Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Juventus in the summer of 2018. Juventus and Barcelona lead Group G with three points each.

According to the UEFA European Football Union Corona regulations, the player must test negative at least 24 hours before kick-off in order to be used. Ronaldo was diagnosed with a corona infection on October 13 while staying with the national team. Since then, the star striker has been in isolation and has already missed two league matches and the first in the premier class away from Dynamo Kiev (2-0). According to the club, he has no symptoms of illness.

If Ronaldo gets the green light for an evening mission, it’s still unclear how fit he is. “It’s not easy to play an entire game after 15 days without training. But we’ll weigh that – hopefully we’ll be able to weigh it, ”Pirlo said.