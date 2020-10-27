Sci-Tech

Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 9 5950X, performance below CPU-Z

rej October 27, 2020

A new leak shows the performance of the upcoming Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 9 5950X. These chips were tested using the CPU-Z utility’s built-in benchmark.

The next generation of processors in the Ryzen 5000 series brings several new features, including the Ryzen 7 5800X with 8 physical cores and 16 logical cores and the Ryzen 9 5950X, which is supported by 16 physical cores and 32 logical cores. These two references are currently included in the integrated benchmark of the CPU-Z utility.

The Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 9 5950X, performance

Ryzen 7 5800X on CPU-Z Ryzen 9 5950X on CPU-Z

The first won 650 points in the single-core test and 6593 points in the multi-core test. The Ryzen 9 5950X, for its part, is positioned with the respective scores of 690.2 points and 13,306.5 points.

For comparison: Intel’s current showcase, the Core i9-10900K (10 cores, 20 threads), scores 584 and 7,389 points. While we have to take a step back, we have confirmation once again that AMD is way ahead of its rival.

Ryzen 9 5950X on the way to breaking new records in the mainstream market?

