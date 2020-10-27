Xiaomi leads mobile phone market and becomes favorite brand of Russians

In addition to achieving expressive results in India, Xiaomi also has reason to rejoice in Russia. Indeed, a Yandex report confirmed that the company is the most popular smartphone brand in the land of Vladimir Putin.

Analyzing data from the past 10 years, the research company gave a brief history of the Chinese giant’s presence in Russia. In 2010, the most popular brand in the country was Nokia, and it was overtaken by Samsung and Apple in the following years.

In 2016, Xiaomi managed to outdo its competitors with its most popular models. According to Yandex, this was the first year that the Chinese had managed to take the market lead and expand its portfolio to win over the Russian public.

The Redmi 4 Prime and Redmi Note 3 Pro ensured Xiaomi’s success in 2016, while in 2019 the Redmi Note 7 was the sales leader across the country.

SputnikNews also points out that Xiaomi occupies the seventh place among the favorite brands of the Russian public. Currently, the Chinese giant is more popular than Coca-Cola, LG, Zara, Puma and even H&M.

Market data shows that 28% of Russians consider Xiaomi their first choice when it comes to buying a new smartphone. Already 22% prefer Samsung and only 19% are looking for an iPhone.

On the other hand, Huawei occupies thirteenth place ahead of Ostin, McDonald’s, BMW, Pepsi, Asus, Reebok and Levi’s. When asked about their preference for Chinese smartphones, the Russians cite Xiaomi and Huawei as reliable and affordable brands.