A preview of Microsoft Edge Chromium is finally available on Linux to “provide a representative experience” for developers who want to build and test their websites and applications.

Microsoft has changed its approach to its Edge web browser. The editor replaced its EdgeHTML rendering engine and its Chackra JavaScript engine with Blink and V8 from Chromium.

According to Microsoft, the goal is to achieve better web compatibility for users and less web fragmentation for all web developers. We intend to bring the Microsoft Edge web platform in line with both web standards and other Chromium-based browsers, said Joe Belfiore. Adding this will improve compatibility for everyone and create a simpler test matrix for web developers. It could also solve a big problem with Microsoft Edge which is that some websites are not working properly in the browser.

With this new strategy, Microsoft wanted to make an important contribution to the Chromium project in order to improve not only Microsoft Edge, but also other Chromium-based browsers on PCs as on other devices. It should also be noted that Microsoft’s contribution to the Chromium project includes the contribution of technologies that the company has developed for its browser. For example, Microsoft explains that users of other browsers can benefit from the best possible battery life and optimal hardware integration on all types of Windows devices. We can also expect the publisher to bring some of its security innovations to the Chromium project. In other words, many of the best Microsoft Edge products could be made available to other browsers through Chromium.

Chromium-based Microsoft Edge is now available on multiple desktop platforms outside of Windows 10, including MacOS, Windows 8 / 8.1, Windows 7, Windows Server (2016+), and Windows Server (2008 R2 2012 R2).

The first official builds of the Chromium-based Edge browser for Windows 7 and Windows 8 / 8.1 were only available in June 2019, two months after the first builds of Chromium Edge started on Windows 10 and one month after the first builds. on macOS.

In September, Microsoft announced its intention to bring its Linux browser.

We are excited about the customer interest we’ve received since we first formulated our vision to bring Edge to Linux, said Kyle Pflug, Edge Program Supervisor at Microsoft. We have received feedback from business customers looking to deploy a single browser solution in their organization regardless of platform, and we are excited to offer those who need a solution for Linux.

Now the time has come: Microsoft has announced the availability of Microsoft Edge Preview for Linux. With this version, Microsoft Edge is now available for all major desktop and mobile platforms. If you are using Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora and openSUSE distributions, you can download the Microsoft Edge browser.

There are two ways to get started with Microsoft Edge on Linux. The simplest approach is to download and install a .deb or .rpm package directly from the Microsoft Edge Insider site (this will configure your system to receive future automatic updates).

You can also install Microsoft Edge from Microsoft’s Linux software repository using your distribution’s standard package management tools, if you prefer. To do this, follow the command line installation instructions on the Microsoft Edge Insider site (deb / rpm). .

Kyle Pflug, Principal PM Lead, Developer Experiences at Microsoft said:

With our first preview, we want to provide a representative experience for developers who want to build and test their websites and applications on Linux. The web platform’s features and development tools, including basic rendering behavior, extensions, browser DevTools, and test automation features, should generally behave in a way that is common with platforms other than macOS and Windows.

Some end-user features and services may not yet be fully activated. In particular, our first version only supports local accounts and does not support Microsoft Edge sign-in using a Microsoft account or an AAD account, or features that require sign-in (e.g. syncing your settings, favorites, etc.). Etc.). These features will be available in a future preview.

Download Microsoft Edge on Linux from the Microsoft Edge Insider website (deb / rpm).

Source: Microsoft

