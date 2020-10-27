Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite: Affordable Smart Watch Version Has Specs Revealed

Xiaomi announced the Mi Watch in November 2019 and now the market looks more than ready to receive a new version of the watch, which is expected to be the Mi Watch Lite, according to the FCC certification, which revealed several aspects of the upcoming launch.

The certification was found today showing the Mi Watch Lite case. Unfortunately, the image of the watch has been censored but it is still possible to note that it must be quite similar to the 2019 model.

The watch is approved with Bluetooth 5.1, built-in GPS and heart rate sensor with 24-hour monitoring to improve exercise tracking and counting.

The screen is color with 1.41 inches and HD resolution with ambient sensor to automatically adjust the brightness of the screen. In the design we see that the Mi Watch Lite can have a larger button on the side, instead of the circular button seen in the previous version. Another detail is the level of water resistance, which will reach up to 50 meters deep.

The listed battery is 230mAh and should last a long time thanks to the advanced version of Bluetooth, which is more economical and efficient, in addition to automatically optimizing the screen brightness, which should ensure standby use for several days.

Other information is still unknown, as well as the date of announcement, but since the smartwatch has been certified by the FCC, the debut of the device should not be long in coming.