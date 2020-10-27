Apple Silicon: A14 chipset has three variants revealed in leak

Although Apple is not confirming the rumor that it is expected to present the first Mac ARMs in November, Chinese sources have commented on more details on the company’s strategy.

According to people working in Apple’s supply chain, the Cupertino-based company is expected to launch three versions of the A14 processor in 2020. Currently, the chipset is already on the iPad Air and iPhone 12, but there are two variants intended to new Macs.

The next ARM-based Macbook, which launches in November, will use an A14X processor developed by the company itself. The new Apple Silicon A14X is produced by TSMC in the 5nm process. Apple will also launch its first proprietary GPU – codenamed Lifuka – next year. The A14T desktop processor – codenamed Mt Jade – will be produced in the first half of next year.

Apparently, Apple is likely to end up reusing the current structure of the A14 used in the iPhone 12 family to design the other chipset variants. Additionally, the company’s long-term strategy includes launching three processors per year: Apple A15, A15X and A15T.

Historically, Apple has offered integrated GPUs on inexpensive Macs and discrete GPUs on more powerful models. Sources indicate that this approach will continue with Apple Silicon Macs. Indeed, the company has proven that it can deliver impressive graphics performance with integrated GPUs.

For now, Apple maintains its traditional silence on the subject. Either way, everything indicates that the company can use November 17 to present all its news regarding the first Macbooks using the ARM chipset.