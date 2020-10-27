Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order runs at 60 fps locked and gagged on Xbox Series X

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order officially launched almost a year ago for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Now, on the eve of the arrival of next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft – which will also include the game – Digital Foundry reporter John Linneman has posted on his Twitter account some details about the title’s execution on the Xbox Series X .

According to Linneman, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order can run at 60 fps locked on Microsoft’s upcoming console. In addition, the journalist emphasizes that the title does not present any suffocation or stalling in the new generation of the Xbox company.

I can confirm that Fallen Order is now running at 60fps locked without any pop-ins or stuttering. It’s very, very sweet.

Also according to Linneman, when asked about the game’s execution on PC and if it “works” better on consoles, the reporter explained that he had not tested so far, but pointed out that “it doesn’t ‘there is almost no gagging’.

I haven’t tried it on PC but there is hardly any stuttering. It’s practically perfect. Just an occasional rare jump but not a big deal.

Hi John! Would you say it works better on consoles than on PC? I know this is pretty crazy, but I noticed terrible gagging on the PC. I think consoles will not have this problem.

The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been received by fans as one of the best versions of the game franchise and recently released its soundtrack for select streaming services, such as Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.