Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market Comprehensive Analysis, Share, Growth Forecast from 2020 to 2027

Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market is valued approximately USD 99.60 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Home rehabilitation product and services is used to improve and regain neurocognitive function that has been diminished or lost. Also, the rehabilitation programs help patients to maintain, improve and restore physical strength and motion in home care settings. It also helps people suffering from disabilities by maintaining, improving and restoring physical motion and strength.

In addition, home rehabilitation products and services are widely used for physical therapy, care management and occupational therapy and also it is used in manipulative treatment such as spinal and chiropractic recreational therapy and speech language therapy. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases along with the increasing geriatric population would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

According to the Center for Managing Chronic Disease, University of Michigan, Chronic disease (e.g. diabetes, heart disease, respiratory disorders) affects approximately 50% of all adults in the U.S., accounts for 86% of the USD 3.2 trillion the U.S. spends on healthcare, and represents 7 of the 10 leading causes of death. As a result, the demand and need for home rehabilitation products and services would increase as this approach is preferred to provide best-fit alternate solutions for treating and managing these ailments. However, rampantly rising product & service costs, poor compensation policies, and unfavorable regulations governing healthcare insurance policies in most of the developing economies is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Stryker Corporation

Handicare

Invacare

DJO Global

Hocoma AG

Ekso Bionics Holding, Inc

RehabCare

AliMed, Inc.

Active Medical and Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd.

Ergoline GmBH

The regional analysis of global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and escalating number of cardiovascular ailments witnessed across the countries such as the Canada and U.S. Also, the dominance of the region is witnessed owing to the easy access to advanced healthcare facilities along with the increase in occurrence of chronic disorders. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Positioning Devices

Body Support Devices

General Aids

Wheelchairs

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech Therapy

Respiratory Therapy

By Application:

Disabilities

Geriatric people

